The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Thursday in association with the Flag Foundation of India (FFI) installed a 72-feet-high National flag at ITBP Academy near Nag Mandir in Mussoorie, reported news agency ANI.

According to ANI, the National flag has been dedicated to the martyrs of the freedom struggle by ITBP and FFI. The flag has also been hoisted for spreading awareness as part of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign organised under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate the 75 years of India's glorious independence.

ITBP, in association with Flag Foundation of India(FFI) installed a 72 feet high National Flag near Nag Mandir, ITBP Academy, Mussourie. National flag has been dedicated to the martyrs of freedom struggle by ITBP & FFI & also for spreading awareness of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign pic.twitter.com/HGFA5zdN7y — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Earlier on Tuesday, August 2, the Indian Army hoisted a 75 feet high National Flag in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh to commemorate 75 years of a progressive and independent India. During the event, the GOC Rising Star Corps addressed the gathering and appealed to all citizens to take pledge for the integrity, prosperity and security of the motherland.

Earlier on Wednesday, August 3, the Ministry of Culture released a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ anthem featuring famous celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Kapil Dev, Virat Kohli, Anupam Kher and Asha Bhonsle to showcase the spirit, strength and diversity of India.

The central government in its efforts to gain success for the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ also prganised a bike rally for MPs from Red Fort to parliament on Wednesday. The rally was flagged off by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu along with Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Piyush Goyal. The rally witnessed MPs, including Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakura and Manoj Tiwari, riding bikes.

PM Modi appeals to hoist tricolour at homes

PM Modi had also called upon all citizens to turn the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign into a mass movement by hoisting or displaying the national flag at their homes and using the ‘tiranga’ as a display picture of their social media profiles between August 2 and August 15 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence.

“Under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, from August 13 to August 15, a special movement - ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organised. Let us further take this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes,” the Prime Minister said while addressing the 91st episode of the monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.