As India gears up for the momentous celebrations of 75 years of Independence, under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ movement, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan- Constable Veeru Lama sang a Kumaoni song-’Ghughuti’. The self-composed song is themed after dedicated troops serving the nation and salutes them on the eve of 75 years of Independence and 'Har Ghar Tiranga'.

The ITBP jawan symbolically recites this special song to the Ghughuti bird, explaining his love towards duty in the ITBP amid nationwide celebrations for the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' to commemorate 75 years of independence. ITBP jawan Veeru Lama has described the dedicated services by the soldiers of the country in the border security, Kashmir Valley and other security duties. The entire song has Tricolour unfurling in the background.

Ghughuti (Dov) bird is mainly found in all areas of the mountain. The bird is found mainly in the colours of the soil. The bird Ghughuti has been an important part of mountain folk life for centuries and this is also the reason why this bird has got as much attention in the folk colours as perhaps no other. Ghughuti has got equal prominence in the folk songs of Garhwal and Kumaon of Uttarakhand.

ITBP

ITBP is a mountain-trained special Central Armed Police Force that has played a unique role in the security of the India-China borders over the last 60 years. The force is primarily deployed along the border regions of Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The ITBP personnel are deployed to safeguard the country in extremely challenging weather and terrain conditions, mostly in snowy regions, and they are often called ‘Himveers’. ITBP personnel are nature lovers and have great respect for the diversity of the Himalayas and its ecology. Over the past 60 years, ITBP has conducted hundreds of mountaineering and other adventure expeditions including many challenging rescue operations in disaster situations that occurred in the Himalayas.

Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

In order to ease the widespread availability of the national tricolour to celebrate the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to mark the completion of 75 years of India's independence, the 1.6 lakh post offices kept flags which were made available from August 1, Monday. The government is also in the process of setting up procedures for the disposal of flags.

The corporate affairs ministry issued a circular to the effect that companies can use their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds for activities related to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. "Spending of CSR funds for the activities related to this campaign such as mass scale production and supply of the national flag, outreach and amplification efforts and other related activities are eligible for CSR activities," the circular said.