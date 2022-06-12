ITBP Jawans Practice Yoga In High Altitudes In Himachal Ahead Of International Yoga Day

Ahead of International Yoga Day, which is celebrated on June 21, Indo-Tibetian Border Police (ITBP) personnel practised yoga at high-altitude border outposts in Himachal Pradesh. This year will mark the eighth International Yoga Day celebrations.

Notably, earlier ITBP jawans, before reaching the 24,131-foot Mout Mount Abi Gamin peak's summit in Uttarakhand performed a high-altitude yoga session in the snow-capped terrain.

According to a press release by the ITBP, before reaching the summit of Mount Abi Gamin, the 14-member team of ITBP mountaineers set a record on June 1 for practising Yoga for 20 minutes amidst snowy conditions in the highest high-altitude yoga practice session to date.

'Yoga for Humanity' chosen as theme for 8th International Yoga Day

'Yoga for Humanity' has been chosen as the theme for the 8th International Yoga Day by the Ministry of AYUSH. The day will be celebrated in India and across the globe on June 21.

As per the AYUSH Minister, the theme was chosen after much consideration and consultation because it appropriately depicts how yoga has helped humanity during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, in diminishing the suffering and going forward in the post-COVID scenario, it has the potential to unite people people through kindness, compassion and developing resilience.

'Yoga for wellness' was the theme of last year's Yoga Day which was held amid the COVID- 19 pandemic.

This year Mysuru, Karnataka will host the main International Day of Yoga event.

Never-before-seen events to be included in this year's celebration

The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga will feature a number of firsts, one of which is an innovative programme called ''Guardian Ring'', which will showcase the movement of the sun, with participants performing Yoga along with the movement of the sun from various countries, starting in the east and marching towards the west.

As a part of India's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', 75 national-level iconic sites will have a mass CYP demonstration on June 21, while individual states will organise similar events at 75 prominent locations as per their choice.

In bone-chilling minus tempratures, ITBP personnel have been exemplary in promoting Yoga by performing various asanas, including Surya Namaskar and other yogasanas, at various high-altitude Himalayan ranges on the Indo-China borders, including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.