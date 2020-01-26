Netizens Salute ITBP 'Himveer' Jawans For Hoisting National Flag At 17,000 Ft

As the nation celebrated Republic Day on January 26, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel also celebrated the day at 17,000 feet in Ladakh. The video clip of the ITBP trudging through the snow and fighting extreme weather conditions to unfurl the National Flag has taken the internet by storm. In the one minute 57-second clip, shared by ANI, the ITBP's 'Himveers' can be heard chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

#WATCH Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the national flag celebrating Republic Day at 17000 feet in snow today. The temperature in Ladakh at present is minus 20 degrees Celsius. 'Himveers' chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'. pic.twitter.com/ANCe8txnFI — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

READ: WATCH: 17,000-ft-high & At -20°C, ITBP Jawans Celebrate Republic Day Undaunted

The video has now become an internet sensation as it has already received more than 40,000 views and approximately 9,300 likes. The video has also been shared thousands of times and many netizens have also commented on the video and called them 'the real hero of the country'. One twitter user commented, “To such brave men & women we owe our gratitude for the freedom we enjoy. Jai Hind”. Another wrote, “Great, We salute the brave sons of our Nation”.

Speechless contribution !



I owe big to you my heroes !



On this auspicious day, i promise myself to do SOMETHING BIG for you guys SOMETIME IN MY LIFE !#IndianArmy my pride — Kunal Rambhia - The Streets (@RambhiaKunal) January 26, 2020

भारत माता के अमर जवान शहीदों को सलाम जिनकी कुर्बानियों की वजह से आज हम सुरक्षित हैं स्वतंत्र हैं उनकी कुर्बानियों को हम नमन करते हैं तहे दिल से उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं मुझे अपने देश पर गर्व है गणतंत्र दिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं सभी देशवासियों को — Satish Shukla (@satishshukla82) January 26, 2020

Inki himmat aur hosle ko mera salaam! pic.twitter.com/Uird1n6WVt — ᴀɴɢᴀᴅ (@angadadlakha) January 26, 2020

READ: Republic Day: 15 ITBP Officials Get Police Service Medals

We are proud of you ...❤️ — shanu agrawal (@humanity7879) January 26, 2020

@ITBP_official so proud of you all...Thanks for being there...JaiHind — Ravinder Bisht (@Bisht27Ravi) January 26, 2020

Specialised mountain force

A total of 15 ITBP personnel have been conferred with medals on Republic Day. ITBP was raised on October 24, 1962. Presently, ITBP is deployed on border guarding duties from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Jachep La in Arunachal Pradesh covering 3,488 km of Indo-China Border and manning Border Outposts on altitudes ranging from 9,000' to 18,700' in the Western, Middle and Eastern sectors of the Indo-China Border. It is a specialised mountain force and most of the officers and men are professionally trained mountaineers and skiers. Being the first responder for a natural disaster, the force has been carrying out numerous rescue and relief operations across the country.

READ: ITBP And BSF Jawans Celebrate New Year's Eve

READ: Amit Shah Visits ITBP Headquarters In Delhi; Reviews Ops Preparedness Along China Border