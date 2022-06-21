ITBP Jawans Promote Yoga At Various High-altitude Terrains To Mark International Yoga Day

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) marked the occasion of the 8th International Yoga Day on Tuesday by dedicating a special patriotic song. Notably, the ITBP has been promoting yoga by practising it at different high-altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh over the years.

#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police dedicate a song on #InternationalYogaDay; ITBP have been promoting yoga at different high-altitude Himalayan ranges on India-China borders including Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim & Arunachal Pradesh over the yrs.



(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/cbN1CjK0El — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

ITBP commemorates International Yoga Day at different high-altitude terrains

Meanwhile, Himveers of the ITBP of Water Sports Adventure Institute (WSAI) of Tehri in Uttarakhand were seen performing Yoga on boats at the Tehri Lake, Tuesday morning.

In Assam, 33 Battalion of ITBP practised yoga in front of the Brahmaputra River at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati to observe the eighth International Yoga Day.

Assam | 33 Battalion ITBP perform yoga in front of the Brahmaputra River at Lachit Ghat, Guwahati on the occasion of #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/cKbdQcUd6h — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

On the other hand, Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sikkim practised yoga at 17,000 feet in extremely snowy conditions whereas Uttarakhand ITBP Himveers practised yoga at 16,000 feet altitudes on Tuesday.

Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practice yoga at 17,000 feet in snow conditions in Sikkim on the 8th #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/SSgYg9S2n5 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

#WATCH | Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practice yoga at 16,000 feet in Uttarakhand on the 8th #InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/GODQtxJlxb — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2022

Another group of ITBP Himveers of Uttarakhand performed Yoga at an altitude of 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand to commemorate the International Yoga Day

#WATCH | Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform Yoga at an altitude of 14,500 feet in Uttarakhand, on the 8th #InternationalDayofYoga



(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/OdYPrzpz09 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 21, 2022

Observing the occasion, Himveers of ITBP Himachal Pradesh practised Yoga at 16,500 feet in the early. Meanwhile, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) battalions in Narayanpur of Chhattisgarh also performed Yoga to celebrate International Yoga Day.

Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) practice Yoga at 16,500 feet in Himachal Pradesh on the 8th #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/s5Keq0Qxzh — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

#WATCH | ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) personnel perform Yoga in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh on the 8th #InternationalDayOfYoga2022



(Source: ITBP) pic.twitter.com/l6Wb8nFzvg — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 21, 2022

The Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) performed Yoga in Ladakh at 17,000 feet on Monday morning. The Central Ski Team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also partook in International Yoga Day celebrations at Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow.

Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform Yoga in Ladakh at 17,000 feet, on the 8th #InternationalDayOfYoga pic.twitter.com/SpmFre6w1J — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

Himachal Pradesh | Central Ski Team of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participate in #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations, at Rohtang Pass at an altitude of 14,000 ft in snow. pic.twitter.com/7O9Usr48Da — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

On the other hand, Indian Army Jawans and canine warriors were seen participating in International Yoga Day celebrations in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, BSF North Bengal Frontier organized a Yoga session at their campus in Siliguri.

J&K | Indian Army jawans and canine warriors participate in #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations, in Poonch.



(Source: PRO Defence) pic.twitter.com/zaW5UGemLm — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022





West Bengal | BSF North Bengal Frontier organises a Yoga session at their campus in Siliguri, on 8th #InternationalDayofYoga pic.twitter.com/YUqNw4vwG2 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2022

'Yoga for Humanity': International Yoga Day 2022 Theme

The Ministry of AYUSH informed recently that 'Yoga for Humanity' has been chosen as the theme for the 8th International Yoga Day.

As per the AYUSH Ministry, the theme was selected after much deliberation and consultation because it appropriately depicts how yoga has helped humanity during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, in diminishing the suffering and going forward in the post-COVID scenario, it has the potential to unite people through kindness, compassion and developing resilience.