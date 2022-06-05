ITBP Mountaineers Scale 24,131-foot Mount Abi Gamin Peak; Chant 'Badri Vishal Ki Jai'

On June 2, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team of mountaineers successfully completed scaling the Mount Abi Gamin peak, which has an elevation of 24,131 feet. The ITBP mountaineers chanted ‘Badri Vishal ki Jai’ followed by ‘Mount Abi Gamin ki Jai’ after reaching the summit.

It should be mentioned here that the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) holds the unique distinction of successfully completing more than 230 mountaineering expeditions.

#WATCH | ITBP mountaineers chant 'Badri Vishal Ki Jai'. An Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) team of mountaineers scaled the Mount Abi Gamin peak (24,131 feet) on 2nd June. ITBP holds a unique distinction of successfully completing more than 230 mountaineering expeditions. pic.twitter.com/9zZb6xuWRa — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2022

The team of mountaineers later held the Indian National Flag at the summit to celebrate their victory.

Last year, on October 9, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Ladakh Police successfully completed scaling two unnamed 6,000-metre mountains in Eastern Ladakh.

ITBP scales 6,000-metre high mountain in Eastern Ladakh

One of the mountains was named 'Norbu Wangdu peak' as it was dedicated to an ITBP mountaineer Nurbu Wangdus. Wangdus died while trekking after he met with an avalanche in October 2019. ITBP Inspector General Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo together with the North-West Frontier of the force's Mountaineering Expedition 'Shikhar' and the Ladakh Police scaled the twin unnamed peaks, which were 6,250 and 6,099 meters high, respectively. The peak with a higher mountain top was named the Norbu Wangdu Peak.

Team 'Shikhar' has a total of 20 mountaineers, which include four women mountaineers of the ITBP and two personnel of the Ladakh Police. The hiking group is under the leadership of Commandant DS. Negi of ITBP and was first launched on September 28 last year from Leh.

As the group finished the scaling, the expedition decided to dedicate the achievement to head constable late Nurbu Wangdus, who passed away while climbing Mount Gangotri-1 in Uttarakhand.

ITBP’s excellent record in climbing

Last year in Nepal, two ITBP mountaineers successfully climbed Mt Manaslu, which is the world's eighth highest peak. ITBP Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal and Deputy Commandant Anoop Kumar completed the climb of Mt Manaslu, which stands at 8,163 metres (26,781 feet) above sea level. Both mountaineers are extremely experienced and have brought honours to the force by climbing multiple peaks in the Himalayas. Mt Lhotse, the world's fourth-highest peak at 8,516 metres, was also summited by Ratan Singh Sonal last year.

The ITBP was formed in 1962 amid the Indo-Chinese War and has recorded more than 223 successful mountaineering expeditions, which is a sensational record.