ITBP Officers Perform Soulful Rendition Of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's 'Afreen Afreen'; Watch

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) which is India's primary border patrol organisation recently created headlines in a very unique way. Even though ITBP personnel are seen performing a range of operations from rescuing and providing relief all across the country during catastrophic disasters, a pair of ITBP officers won several hearts on the internet after singing the famous Pakistani song “Afreen Afreen”. Making one of the clearest signs that music crosses all boundaries and unites people, the video of Constable Vikram Jeet Singh and Constable A Neli was welcomed wholeheartedly.

The performance of the two ITBP officers of the Afreen Afreen song which is sung by the renowned Pakistani singer, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, has been uploaded from the ITBP’s official account on Instagram. In the video, constable Vikram Jeet Singh can be seen singing the song passionately along with Constable A Neli who was playing the guitar.

The soulful video has been uploaded with the caption, “Gaate Gunagunaate Himaveer (singing Himveer)”.

Take a look at the ITBP constable singing Afreen Afreen:

Since being uploaded on the Instagram platform, the clip has garnered over 33,461 views. The video has also seen praising comments from netizens. One of the Instagram users wrote, “So Beautiful voice sir, Jai Hind (sic)”. Another wrote, “Can’t stop listening.” "Mind-blowing,” a third user commented.

ITBP begin relief and rescue efforts as yearly Amarnath Yatra begins

Apart from this, Himveers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police began their relief and rescue efforts as the yearly Amarnath yatra began on June 30. ITBP troops recently helped pilgrims to Amarnath who needed oxygen as part of their relief efforts. Amarnath pilgrims were observed receiving oxygen from Himveers during the strenuous hike between Sheshnag and Mahaguns peak, as per media reports. Since the beginning of the pious Amarnath Yatra this year, more than 50 pilgrims have received oxygen assistance.

Further, earlier in the month of June, the Transport Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Chandigarh, pioneered the first-of-its-kind effort and established training procedures on tracks to prepare drivers for driving muddy roads in challenging terrains in the high-altitude mountain areas.

The tracks are intended to prepare ITPB forces' drivers for driving on these treacherous Himalayan roads, as well as to prepare drivers and mechanics for specific mountain driving and maintenance drills and procedures. It takes special care to keep vehicles roadworthy in mountainous terrain and below-freezing temperatures.

For the first time, the Transport Battalion, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Chandigarh created it's own Marshy road driving track for drivers of the Force to train them to negotiate slippery roads in difficult terrains in the #Himalayas. pic.twitter.com/lFqrF1QAka — ITBP (@ITBP_official) June 13, 2022

(Image: @ITBP_official/Instagram)