As reported by ANI, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in Uttarakhand decided to scare away a group of monkeys from the grounds by dressing as a bear. As Monkeys are scared of bears, personnel wore costumes to frighten them.

In the video, a group of ITBP personnel were seen coming out of the barrack dressed as bears and walking towards the monkeys. After the intervention of personnel, monkeys ran away from the site in seconds.