ITBP Personnel Play 'Drop The Handkerchief’ After Fresh Snowfall In Himachal Pradesh

The Himveers of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police(ITBP), away from the comforts of home, were seen playing after fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows the Indo - Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel playing ‘Drop the handkerchief’ in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area. The security personnel can be seen playing and enjoying themselves amid heavy snow in the northeastern state.

The video has been shared on the official Twitter handle of ITBP alongside the caption, “Fresh snowfall and a childhood game with friends. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel plays 'Drop the handkerchief' in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area.”

In the video, the ITBP personnel were seen cheerfully playing “Drop the handkerchief’ while standing on the freezing snow on Tuesday morning after fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh.

The video has grabbed the attention of netizens who lauded the security personnel for serving the nation in such extreme weather conditions. Watch the video here:

Fresh snowfall and a childhood game with friends...



Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel plays 'Drop the handkerchief' in Himachal Pradesh after fresh snowfall in the area. pic.twitter.com/fy0jGi8Dij — ITBP (@ITBP_official) May 24, 2022

Yoga session at an altitude of 15,000 feet

Recently, the Himveers of Indio-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) participated in a Yoga session at an altitude of 15,000 feet in snow-clad conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas ahead of International Yoga Day.

The Indio-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) shared the visuals of its Himveers doing Yoga in the Uttrakhand mountains. "Himveers of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) in Yoga sessions at 15,000 feet in snow conditions in Uttarakhand Himalayas under the aegis of forthcoming International Day of Yoga 2022," ITBP said in a statement.

ITBP also shared a video in which Himveers were seen sitting in a cross-legged position and shouting the slogan “Hum hai Himveer (We are Himveers)".

The 56th Battalion of ITBP also attended a Yoga session on 29th April at the Bheemili Sea Beach Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. It is pertinent to mention that several ITBP battalions and personnel participated in Yoga sessions that were held at different places.

Yoga sessions by ITBP personnel under the aegis of 'Yoga Amrit Mahotsav' by #Himveers of 56th Battalion ITBP at the Bheemili Sea Beach Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.#YogaAmritMahotsav#8thInternationalDayOfYoga2022#IDY2022 #AzadikaAmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/fyWeLKehrs — ITBP (@ITBP_official) April 28, 2022

With the celebration of ‘Yoga Utsav’ at Red Fort organised by the Ministry of AYUSH on April 7, the countdown began for the International Yoga Day, which is celebrated every year on June 21.