Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were seen playing volleyball at an altitude of 15,000 feet along the India-China border at -20 degrees celsius weather. The Indian Army section has yet again astounded and inspired the citizens with their enthusiasm in such weather conditions. Earlier, 55-year-old mountaineer Commandant, Ratan Singh Sonal was seen completing 65 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at -30 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh.

ITBP jawans at a Border Out Post in Uttarakhand along the China border:

#WATCH | Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel playing volleyball at an altitude of 15,000 feet at a Border Out Post in Uttarakhand along the China border at -20 degrees celsius.



Heroic acts of ITBP jawans

In the first-ever ascent to Mount Karzok Kangri, ITBP central mountaineering team had scaled in extreme weather conditions where the minimum temperature was -30 during that time. The team led by the 55-year-old mountaineer Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal had also completed 65 push-ups at one go at 17,500 feet at -30 degrees Celsius temperature in Ladakh. Additionally, the team did not use any special mountaineering equipment and support system.

The team of 6 mountaineers of the ITBP led by the mountaineer Commandant Ratan Singh Sonal scaled the 20,177 feet high peak located in Ladakh.

Prior to this, the section of the Indian Army was seen patrolling in a snowbound area Uttarakhand at 15,000 feet in sub-zero temperature. The video was posted on Thursday, February 17, by the social media handle ITPB captioned with a couplet of Hindi poetry from Jaishankar Prasad. The caption of the video read, "हिमाद्रि तुंग श्रृंग से प्रबुद्ध शुद्ध भारती, स्वयं प्रभा समुज्ज्वला स्वतंत्रता पुकारती | When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Get Going. #Himveers of ITBP negotiating a snowbound area at 15 K feet in sub-zero temperatures around in Uttarakhand Himalayas शौर्य,दृढ़ता,कर्मनिष्ठा (bravery, perseverance, integrity)".

On February 13, the ITBP had posted another video where the jawans were seen demonstrating firm confidence and willpower and doing the drill with their weapons in a knee-deep and snow-clad region at a temperature of spine chilling -25 degrees. Not caring about the temperature the dozens of jawans were aligned in four rows and continued their drill in Uttrakhand. The video was captioned, "Prasikshan hi shreshth hai! Har paristhiti me prasikhshan ka pran. (Training is the best! Commitment to training under all circumstances.) Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel train in extreme snow and cold conditions in Uttrakhand at a minus 25-degree temperature around."