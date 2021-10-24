ITBP Raising Day 2021: PM Modi, BSF And Other Ministers Extend Wishes On 60th Raising Day

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is commemorating its 60th Raising Day on Sunday, October 24. On this occasion, the Indian army, the Border Security Force (BSF) as well as other dignitaries have conveyed warm wishes and greetings for their tremendous dedication to ensuring security on the borders of the nation. ITBP took to their official Twitter handle to salute to the Nation on 60th Raising Day of the Force. It reads, “Himveers salute the nation on the 60th Raising Day of Indo-Tibetan Border Police bravery, perseverance, devotion”

भारत-तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस के 60वें स्थापना दिवस पर हिमवीरों का राष्ट्र को नमन



शौर्य, दृढ़ता, कर्मनिष्ठा



ITBP salutes the Nation on 60th Raising Day of the Force. #60thITBPRaisingDay#ITBPRaisingDay pic.twitter.com/8LuPEzBW32 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) October 24, 2021

On ITBP Raising Day 2021, the Border Security Force which protects the frontier with foreign nations also expressed sincere wishes to the ITBP. “Director General & All Ranks of BSF convey warm greetings & best wishes to ITBP officials,” the tweet reads.

Director General & All Ranks of BSF convey warm greetings & best wishes to @ITBP_official on its 60th Raising Day.#JaiHind#Himveers pic.twitter.com/LoCv8j4a05 — BSF (@BSF_India) October 23, 2021

PM along along with other ministers express greetings to the ITBP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also appreciated the brave Himveers on the ITBP Raising Day 2021, he wrote, "From dense forests in Arunachal Pradesh to the icy heights of the Himalayas, our @ITBP_official Himveers have answered the nation’s call with utmost dedication."

From dense forests in Arunachal Pradesh to the icy heights of the Himalayas, our @ITBP_official Himveers have answered the nation’s call with utmost dedication. Their humanitarian work during times of disasters is noteworthy. Greetings to all ITBP personnel on their Raising Day. pic.twitter.com/nmhLRjnMOD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2021

Furthermore, apart from PM Modi, several leaders, as well as members of parliament, have extended their warm-hearted greeting towards the ITBP force. The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, “Salute to the indomitable courage, valor and service spirit of the Himveers who made the impossible possible!” he went on to say that the sacrifices of the warriors who rendered Mother Bharat's safety impregnable in the face of adversity will always be remembered in our land.

Annapurna Devi, the Minister of State for Education commemorated the Raising Day by saying that the ITBP troops are known for their unwavering tenacity and unrivaled gallantry. On the occasion of their 60th anniversary, she extended her heartfelt greetings to the whole ITBP family.

अदम्य साहस और अतुलनीय वीरता द्वारा विशिष्ट पहचान बनाने वाले सुरक्षा बल @ITBP_official के स्थापना दिवस पर आईटीबीपी परिवार को हार्दिक बधाई।



देश की सीमाओं की सुरक्षा में अहर्निश रत ITBP के शूरवीरों की प्रतिबद्धता व कर्तव्यनिष्ठा को कोटि-कोटि नमन।



जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/fC2IZ6vI6v — Annapurna Devi (@Annapurna4BJP) October 24, 2021

Even Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has kept a few words in honour of the ITBP’s indomitable courage. He said, “A high-level salute to the commitment and devotion of the ITBP warriors who have been trained in protecting the snow borders of the country.”

अदम्य साहस और उत्कृष्ट मानवीय मूल्यों द्वारा विशिष्ट पहचान बनाने वाले सुरक्षा बल @ITBP_official के स्थापना दिवस पर आईटीबीपी परिवार को हार्दिक बधाई।



देश की हिम सीमाओं की सुरक्षा में अहर्निश रत ITBP के शूरवीरों की प्रतिबद्धता व कर्तव्यनिष्ठा को कोटि-कोटि नमन।



जय हिंद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 23, 2021

The Speaker of 17th Lok Sabha, Om Birla has expressed his heartiest greetings to all the soldiers who are working to protect the borders of India while describing their spirit as “valor-persistence-determination". He went on to say, “ITBP’s dedication, devotion, courage, sacrifice and love of patriotism of the soldiers towards the country is a source of inspiration for all of us.”

ITBP in nation's service since 1962

On October 24, 1962, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police were created for reorganising the border intelligence and security set up along the Indo-Tibetan border. The ITBP is now deployed to patrol the Indo-China border from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh to Diphu La in Arunachal Pradesh, covering a distance of 3,488 km of the India-China border.

The ITBPF is a specialist mountain force, with the majority of its commanders and troops having received professional mountaineering and skiing training. ITBPF has carried out countless rescue and relief operations around the country as the first responder to natural catastrophes.

Image: PTI/Twitter/ @Mannkibaat