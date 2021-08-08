ITBP Releases 'History Of ITBP', First-ever Book On History Of The Paramilitary Force

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force on Sunday, August 8, announced the release of the book titled History of ITBP. With the release, it became the first-ever book based on the force’s history. The book, which makes references to the factual history of the force, has now been published after years of research.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police release its history book

The ITBP has published the book in view of making a reference volume for factual history and knowledge of the force to officers and its troops. With that said, the ITBP book will also serve as a useful reference for administrative and training purposes for the paramilitary force. The book, according to the force, explains the in-depth details of the official history of the force. The book was released on the eve of the Passing Out Parade of 53 officers from ITBP Academy, Mussoorie by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and DG ITBP SS Deswal.

ITBP Spokesperson, Vivek Kumar Pandey, while presenting the book said that there has not been any such book in the past dedicated to the force’s history. The spokesperson explained that the book "contains historical achievements of the force since its inception". The book published in English reflects facts and facets about historical developments in the force, according to him.

"This 640-page volume has been prepared in a couple of years after research. It includes various landmark accomplishments of ITBP in the last six decades such as a role in border management, important benchmarks, reforms, restructuring and administrative changes, bank security duties by ITBP in Punjab in the 80s and 90s, counter-insurgency operations by ITBP in Jammu and Kashmir, duties in left-wing extremism affected the state of Chhattisgarh, achievements in training, sports, and adventurous sports, rescue and relief operations conducted by ITBP over the last decades," Pandey said.

The book as detailed by the force includes approximately 1,000 exclusive historical photographs (both black and white and colour). Prepared by the Operations Branch and Public Relations Office of the force, History of ITBP will be made available to all ITBP formations and training centres for references. The publishing of the future editions will be decided upon based on the feedback of the ITBP book. First established on October 24, 1962, the book will explain decades of the ‘less known’ ITBP history.

IMAGE: PTI