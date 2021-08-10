ITBP Shares A Moving Pic Of Inspector 'saluting Daughter With Pride', See Here

A heartwarming image has caused a stir on social media showing Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Inspector Kamlesh Kumar saluting his daughter Diksha, who became one of the two women officers to join ITBP as Assistant Commandant for the first time. As per news agency ANI, the ITBP had started the appointment of woman combat officers as company commanders through UPSC exams in 2016. Among the pictures taken after the ‘Passing Out’ Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy in Mussorie, one of them showed Kamlesh saluting his officer daughter. Netizens hailed ITBP Inspector’s eye-to-eye smile showcasing his pride for Diksha.

Marking a first, two women officers have joined ITBP as Assistant Commanders on Sunday, August 8, after passing out from ITBP Academy in Mussorie. The rank ceremony, as per ANI, was held at the same place in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The two officers include Prakriti and Diksha (both officers go by their first name). Both Diksha and Prakriti combatised officers who are part of 42 Assistant Commandants (GD) and 11 Assistant Commandants (Engineer) participated in the passing-out parade conducted at the academy. Prakriti is an electrical engineer.

Following the ceremony on Sunday, ITBP posted images of Diksha with her father. The caption said, “Saluting the daughter with pride...Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today. “

Diksha joined ITBP as Assistant Commandant. His father Insp/CM Kamlesh Kumar of ITBP salutes her after the Passing Out Parade and attestation ceremony at ITBP Academy, Mussoorie today. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/v8e1GkQJYH — ITBP (@ITBP_official) August 8, 2021

The passing-out parade held at the ITBP Academy in Musoorie today. Parade was reviewed by Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami. pic.twitter.com/1pZ0IDLGh5 — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2021

‘You are lucky’ says Dhami; First ITBP book released

During the passion out parade, Uttarakhand CM Dhami told both the officers, “You are lucky that you have got the opportunity to serve ITBP, which is deployed on the borders of Tibet and China.” Additionally, during the same event, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) force unveiled its first-ever book on its history called ‘History of ITBP’. As per ANI, it is published in a bid to make reference volume for factual history and knowledge of force to officers and its troops. The paramilitary force reportedly said that ‘History of ITBP’ will be beneficial for the administrative and training purposes for in-depth knowledge.

