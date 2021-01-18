ITBP Starts 'smart' Classes For Local Children In Chhattisgarh's Terror-affected Areas

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has taken an initiative to organize smart classes for local school students in Chhattisgarh's terror-affected Kondagaon district with the aim to educate children in the red zone area. At least 50 students are being benefitted from the initiative.

READ | 20 ITBP Personnel Get COVID-19 Vaccine In Ladakh

'Internet-based classes for local schoolchildren'

"In another initiative taken by the ITBP in Naxal affected Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon district, the Force has started organising internet-based classes for local schoolchildren," ITBP said.

They added, "The classes have been started for remotely located village children in Naxalism infested area Hadeli and adjoining peripheral villages in District Kondagaon, Chhattisgarh. These classes are organized by ITBP jawans of 41st Battalion of the Force only to enhance the student's knowledge taking the help of audio online visuals. The classes are also taken with the help of electronic equipment such as computers and projectors."

READ | Chhattisgarh: Four Govt Employees Caught While Taking Bribe

The evening classes are taken by ITBP personnel who are graduates and have the required experience and knowledge to organise such classes. Various online learning videos on YouTube and e-learning websites are also being used to teach the students. ITBP said that these classes are organized through the internet connection used by jawans, as the mobile signal is weak in the region.

READ | Sikkim: ITBP Personnel Rescue Man Stuck In Middle Of Mountain Cliff; See Pics

Meanwhile, on January 9, a man stuck in the middle of a mountain cliff in Sikkim was rescued by an ITBP personnel, who, with the help of locals, managed to save the man after an hours-long operation. The man was stuck in the middle of a mountain cliff after he had gone to fix a water pipeline behind the General Reserve Engineer Force camp in Lachung.

READ | Chhattisgarh: Congress Corporator Booked For Assaulting Man

(With ANI Inputs)