ITBP Steps Up 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign; Hoists Tricolour At 12,000 Feet In Ladakh

Continuing its 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police troops hoisted the tricolour at a height of 12,000 feet in Ladakh on Wednesday. Taking to its official handle on Twitter, the ITBP has also shared the video and pictures of the initiative where the troops can be seen gathered on the height while they raise slogans of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'ITBP Ki Jai'.

Sharing the picture, it wrote, "ITBP troops with Tricolour at 12 K feet in Ladakh with the message of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to urge the citizens to hoist the Tricolour or display it in the homes between 13 to 15 August, 2022."

भारत माता की जय !



ITBP troops with Tricolour at 12 K feet in Ladakh with the message of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' to urge the citizens to hoist the Tricolour or display it in the homes between 13 to 15 August, 2022.#HarGharTiranga #AzadiKaAmrtiMohotsav pic.twitter.com/NpvS5coZY7 — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 27, 2022

Notably, the North West Frontier ITBP, Leh, Ladakh has been organising awareness campaigns themed at 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav ahead of India's 75th Independence Day. Apart from hoisting the national flag at various places, the troops have been going to schools and villages to create awareness among the people regarding the same.

Recently, a North West Frontier ITBP Mountain Terrain Bike (MTB) operation was also launched from Leh Ladakh which will reach the Karakoram Pass through the high-altitude areas of Ladakh and will return to Leh on August 7, 2022.

Earlier this month, the ITBP troops had hoisted the tricolour at the border areas of Himachal Pradesh in a bid to popularise the movement. A video of the same was also shared by the ITBP on its Twitter handle where the troops were seen holding the national flag and raising slogans of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jay".

Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

An initiative taken by the Ministry of Culture, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched by the government to mark the celebration of India's 75th year of Independence. As the idea behind it is to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the people, the Ministry has been also making preparations to involve more and more people in the movement.

During this while, the Centre has targeted to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour atop more than 20 crore houses between August 13 and August 15.

This will be done through public participation and the involvement of government and private establishments, according to an official statement. Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, it said.



Image: Twitter/@ITBP