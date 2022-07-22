ITBP Troops Hoist Tricolour At Borders In Himachal To Popularise Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign

Following the lines of the central government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) troops on Friday hoisted the tricolour at the border areas of Himachal Pradesh in a bid to popularise the movement ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day and celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A video of the same was also shared by the ITBP on its Twitter handle where the troops can be seen holding the national flag standing at a height as they raise slogans of "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jay".

वन्दे मातरम,

भारत माता की जय...

ITBP troops with Tricolour at the borders in Himachal Pradesh with the message of #HarGharTiranga movement on #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav to inspire the citizens to hoist the Tricolour or display it in the homes between 13th and 15th August, 2022. pic.twitter.com/0XFgjF3jLV — ITBP (@ITBP_official) July 22, 2022

Notably, the step was taken with the objective of spreading the message of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and further inspiring the citizens to do the same by hoisting the tricolour or by displaying it in their homes between August 13 and 15 this year.

The video was reshared by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who lauded the initiative taken by the ITBP troops to encourage citizens.

Centre's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement

An initiative taken by the Ministry of Culture, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign has been launched by the government to mark the celebration of India's 75th year of Independence. As the idea behind it is to invoke a feeling of patriotism among the people, the Ministry has been also making preparations to involve more and more people in the movement.

During this while, the Centre has targeted to encourage the hoisting of the Tricolour atop more than 20 crore houses between August 13 and August 15.

This will be done through public participation and the involvement of government and private establishments, according to an official statement. Over 100 crore people will participate in the campaign to rededicate themselves to the service of Mother India. It will greatly contribute to inculcating a new sense of patriotism among people, it said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called upon the people to participate in the campaign. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between August 13 and 15. This movement will deepen our connection with the national flag."

Image: Twitter/@ITBP