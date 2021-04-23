ITBP Works On War Front To Reopen Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre In Delhi's Chhattarpur

As COVID-19 cases spike spirals in Delhi, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed ITBP to restart the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and hospital at Radhasoami Satsang Beas, Chhatarpur in New Delhi. Delhi Government had sought medical officers & paramedical staff from MHA to man the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre at Chhatarpur, which is being re-operationalized.

MHA has designated ITBP as Nodal Force for operating the facility. A deliberation in this regards took place at the Centre on Thursday by ITBP officials with all stakeholders. The ITBP has already started working on a war footing to open it as soon as possible (Target less than 3 days). This will be a 500 oxygenated bed facility that will start admitting critical patients as soon as it gets started. ITBP spokesperson Vivek Pandey in an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network said that ITBP has deployed all its resources to operationalize the Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital with 500 Oxygenated beds and Ventilator facilities.

The ITBP is working closely with the Delhi administration to install the beds and other medical equipment in the hospital. The number of beds can be enhanced upto 10,000 after the first 500 beds are ready to admit the patients. The admission of patients will be done through the Delhi administration initially and soon a helpline will be launched. Doctors from ITBP will be deployed in Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and hospital in Radhasoami Satsang Beas Chhatarpur.

ITBP is also taking care of its own troops amid the surge in COVID with speciality hospitals in forward locations at Indo China border and other forward locations. According to Vivek Pandey, the number of COVID cases within ITBP are not much and the situation is under control as 90 per cent of troops have already been vaccinated with the first dose while the second dose has been given to 60 per cent of troops.

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre was established last year and had cured over 11,000 COVID patients in the first wave. The Centre was closed on February 23 due to a low number of cases.