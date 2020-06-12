ITBP's Constable Vikram Jeet Singh Dedicates Song For Frontline COVID-19 Warriors

Even as India's battle against the deadly coronavirus pandemic rages on, the frontline crusaders are making all efforts to keep themselves motivated amid these tough times.

Constable Vikram Jeet Singh of the ITPB dedicated a song for the frontline coronavirus warriors including doctors, nurses, health workers, Armed forces personnel, and police officials. Joining Republic TV live on Friday, June 12, Constable Vikram Jeet Singh dedicated his song 'Don't lose hope' to COVID warriors.