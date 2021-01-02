'It'll Be Free Across Country': Health Minister When Asked If Covid Vaccine Will Be Free

On Saturday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan arrived at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital to review the dry run of administering the COVID-19 vaccine. The dry run is being conducted by all the states and Union Territories governments. During his interaction, he made a big statement, saying that the vaccine will be free across India.

#WATCH | Not just in Delhi, it will be free across the country: Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on being asked if COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost pic.twitter.com/xuN7gmiF8S — ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

While speaking about the dry runs, he said, "From the past 6 months we have been working on genome sequencing. Under PM Modi's leadership the government wants to keep each and every citizen of India safe from the COVID virus. Our primary criteria in Vaccine trial is Safety, Efficacy and Immunogenicity and neither of these aspects will be compromised. It's my appeal to the people of India that this vaccine is for your safety, so do not believe the rumours and keep any kind of misconceptions regarding the vaccine."

He is yet to elaborate on the free vaccine statement. This comes just a day after the Special panel on Vaccines recommended the Oxford-AstraZeneca-Serum Institute 'Covishield' vaccine to the Drug Controller General of India for emergency use.

(Image Credit: ANI)

The objective of the dry run for COVID-19 vaccine introduction is to "assess operational feasibility in the use of COVID Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application in a field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide the way forward prior to actual implementation", the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) said.

The government-run Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, the Daryaganj primary health centre and the private Venkateshwara hospital are the three locations in Delhi where the drive is being conducted. During the dry run process, each designated centre will carry out every step of the immunization drive, from registering test beneficiaries in Co-Win database to verifying their ID cards.

In Maharashtra, the dry run of administering the COVID19 vaccine will be conducted at District Hospital in Pune. "Data of healthcare workers from Maharashtra has been uploaded on CoWIN," said District Civil Surgeon. In Hyderabad preparation is underway for the dry run of administering the COVID19 vaccine in Nampally Area Hospital. The dry run will be held in three health centres in Panchkula, Haryana.

COVID-19 Vaccine Dry Run Begins

A dry run of the COVID-19 vaccination delivery system in all states across the country is set to take place on Saturday, January 2 to test the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive, which is expected to begin soon. This is the second dry run being conducted in the country.

Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Gujarat and Punjab were the states where the first round of the dry run was conducted in on 28-29 December 2020. No major issues were observed in the operational aspects during this dry run.

