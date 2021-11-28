ITR, Chandipur organises walkathon on avoiding single-use plastic

Balasore (Odisha) Nov 28 (PTI) Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur organised a walkathon at Balasore town on Sunday on the theme of 'no to single-use plastic'.

The event was aimed at generating awareness among citizens on the detrimental effects of single-use plastic and avoiding products made of such material, an ITR spokesperson said.

A large number of ITR employees participated in the walkathon that started from ITR Colony in the town at 7 AM. Carrying placards against single-use plastic, the participants walked till Fakir Mohan Square and completed the event at Range Officers Mess Institute. PTI COR AAM ACD ACD

