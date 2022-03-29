ITR Filing Penalty: How Much Would Taxpayers Have To Pay For Late Filing Of Returns?

The due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the fiscal year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22) is March 31, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the due date for filing late returns was postponed from February 15 to March 31. It is pertinent to note that if one does not file the ITR before the deadline, they may have to face a penalty.

What is the penalty for late ITR filing?

The Income Tax department could charge a penalty of up to 50% under Section 270 of the Income Tax Act of 1961.

Apart from the 50% fine, taxpayers will be required to pay interest on the amount for the number of days till the date of filing ITR.

This could lead to a penalty which is ₹5,000 under Section 234F of the Income Tax Act.

However, those whose total income is below ₹5 lakh, will have to pay ₹1,000 as a penalty.

In case of non-filing of the ITR, the taxpayer is not entitled to receive any interest on the refund of excess taxes paid for the delay period.

The penalty must be paid even if citizens are filing for a non-taxable amount and this rule is applicable to all taxpayers. The Income Tax department can also charge you a penalty of 50% of tax payable and sometimes, in extreme cases, once can also face a jail term of three years.

Additionally, with penalties, citizens may also have to pay interest of 1% per month or part of the month for tax left unpaid. If you do not file your returns, you may also face higher TDS (tax deducted at source) - under a proposal in last year's Budget that non-filers will face TDS at twice the normal rate or 5%.

If a person has not filed an ITR in the two years immediately before the one in which tax is to be deducted, then he or she is known to be a 'non-filer'. In such cases, returns would have to be filed for FY 2019/20 and FY 2018/19. If you fail to file a return as prescribed, the person will also lose any refund due from TDS collection.The Income Tax department tweeted last week to say that over ₹1,92,720 crore had been issued as refunds to 2.26 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to March 20, 2022.

