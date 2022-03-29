ITR Filing Penalty: How Much Would Taxpayers Have To Pay For Late Filing Of Returns?

Quick links:
Image: REPRESENTATIVE
The due date for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the fiscal year 2020-21 (AY 2021-22) is March 31, 2022. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the due date for filing late returns was postponed from February 15 to March 31. It is pertinent to note that if one does not file the ITR before the deadline, they may have to face a penalty.
The penalty must be paid even if citizens are filing for a non-taxable amount and this rule is applicable to all taxpayers. The Income Tax department can also charge you a penalty of 50% of tax payable and sometimes, in extreme cases, once can also face a jail term of three years.
Additionally, with penalties, citizens may also have to pay interest of 1% per month or part of the month for tax left unpaid. If you do not file your returns, you may also face higher TDS (tax deducted at source) - under a proposal in last year's Budget that non-filers will face TDS at twice the normal rate or 5%.
If a person has not filed an ITR in the two years immediately before the one in which tax is to be deducted, then he or she is known to be a 'non-filer'. In such cases, returns would have to be filed for FY 2019/20 and FY 2018/19. If you fail to file a return as prescribed, the person will also lose any refund due from TDS collection.The Income Tax department tweeted last week to say that over ₹1,92,720 crore had been issued as refunds to 2.26 crore taxpayers from April 1, 2021 to March 20, 2022.
Image: