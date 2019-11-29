The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

'It's A Political Vendetta, But We're Ready To Go To Jail': Shivakumar On Case Against Him

General News

Commenting on an FIR registered against DK Shivakumar for allegedly obstructing I-T officials from discharging their duties, he said it's a "political vendetta"

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Shivakumar

After an FIR was registered against Congress leader DK Shivakumar for allegedly obstructing I-T officials from discharging their duties, he called it a "political vendetta" and said he is ready to go to jail.

Speaking to the media Shivakumar said, "This is all a political vendetta. All cases are being done by these officers and friends of BJP. We know that. We will fight it out politically. We are ready to go to jail, no problem." 

READ | Fadnavis Makes Conspiracy Allegation On CM Uddhav's First Cabinet Meet

FIR registered

An FIR was registered against Shivakumar, former Karnataka chief ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah, and ex-Bengaluru city police commissioner Suneel Kumar among others under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including the charge of sedition, for allegedly obstructing I-T officials from discharging their duties.

Acting on a private complaint, a local court directed the Bengaluru police to file the FIR. Commercial Street police station has filed the case under several sections of the IPC.

READ | Sonabhadra School Feeds '1 Lt Milk Mixed With A Bucket Of Water' To 85 School Children

Mallikarjuna, a social activist from Tumkur had alleged that on March 27, the then chief minister HD Kumaraswamy had issued statements to the media that he had received information that I-T officials were preparing to raid houses belonging to some JD(S) leaders.

On March 28 they held a protest opposing the raids on JD(S) and Congress leaders. This amounts to obstructing I-T officials from discharging their duties and this also led to major traffic snarls in the area, the activist said. The police who were present at the spot did not do anything to stop the protest, he stated.

READ | Haridwar Railway Police Arrests Man Who Set Train Coach On Fire Due To Delay In ID Issue

READ | Hyderabad Doctor Murder: Prelimnary Post-mortem Report Accessed As Body Found 25 Km Away

(with ANI inputs)

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG