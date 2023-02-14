'It's A Promotion': Amit Shah On Biplab Deb's Shift From Tripura CM To Rajya Sabha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday spoke on Bharatiya Janata Party's decision for Manik Saha to replace Biplab Deb as Tripura Chief Minister in May last year and said that the changes are sometimes made if the national parties need leaders at the central level.

During an interview with ANI, when asked if the decision of replacing Biplab Deb with Manik Saha, sent a signal that BJP's central leadership controlling the state unit, Amit Shah said, "It’s a party system. The change was not made to establish control. To utilise the party worker more, changes are being made. Today we made Biplab Deb ji the Rajya Sabha member, made him incharge of Haryana, an important state and along with these, we made him a national leader. He is giving a contribution to the central politics as well as helping Manik Saha in the Tripura politics."

"It should be not seen otherwise. Sometimes made if the national parties need leaders at the central level, party leaders are called in. I feel this is a promotion. It should not be looked at from, any other angle," Shah added.

'Before 12 PM on the country day, BJP will cross majority in Tripura': Shah

Speaking on Tripura elections which will be held on Feb 16, Shah exuded confidence in BJP's victory and said that the saffron party will cross the majority mark on the country day before 12 PM.

Responding to questions about a possible hung assembly in Tripura, Amit Shah said that the constituencies in Tripura are small and "you will see that before 12 PM on counting day, the BJP would have crossed the majority mark."

"We will increase our seats and also our vote share in Tripura. Congress and the Communist party have come together as they have accepted that they can't defeat BJP alone. We will form the government with full majority in the state," the Home Minister added.

Highlighting BJP work, Amit Shah said, "Earlier when the Left was in power in Tripura, government employees were paid under Pay Commission, but we implemented the 7th Pay commission in the state without increasing fiscal deficit. We eliminated violence in Tripura and also took strict action against drugs business from across the border in the state."

