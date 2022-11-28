'It's Government's Failure': MoS Muraleedharan Hits Out At CM Vijayan Over Vizhinjam Stir

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan hit out at the Kerala government over the Vizhinjam protest which turned violent and caused injuries to dozens of policemen.

An FIR has been registered against nine protesters who are part of the crowd opposing the construction of a seaport in Thiruvananthapuram by the Adani group. Reacting to the violent agitation over the Vizhinjam port, MoS Muraleedharan called it a failure of the state government.

'It's a failure of law and order': MoS Muraleedharan

"It is a very very alarming situation that is developing in Trivandrum, the capital of Kerala. And the complete law and order missionary has failed. The government failed in anticipating these issues and even after the issues have happened, the government has not taken serious efforts to contain them," the Union Minister told Republic.

#BREAKING | Republic reports #LIVE as violence erupts at Kerala's Vizhinjam port leaving at least 8 policemen injured. Tune in here - https://t.co/eE1AMI47RR pic.twitter.com/kiAhUUJAAK — Republic (@republic) November 28, 2022

"Today, an all-party meeting has been convened, but even though the Chief Minister (Pinarayi Vijayan) is there, there are two ministers who are from the Trivandrum city itself. None of them has cared to convene a meeting, it has been convened by a District Collector. This shows the utter carelessness on the part of the government in dealing with such a serious issue," he further said. MoS Muraleedharan also said that he is "not very optimistic about the all-party meeting by the District Collector" as it should have been done by CM Vijayan or his cabinet members.

Protesters attack Vizhinjam police station, dozens of officers injured

At least 29 police officers have sustained injuries after the mob led by the Latin Catholic church attacked the Vizhinjam police station on Sunday night. The protesters even damaged four police vans and jeeps, vandalising and overturning the vehicles. The root cause of the protest is the Rs 7,525 crore project of the Adani Group to develop the Vizhinjam International Transhipment Deepwater Multipurpose Seaport.

The protesters say it would affect the livelihood of the fishermen and damage the coastal ecosystem. The state government, on the other hand, argues that the port would boost the industrial and economic sectors. After the construction began on December 5, around 70 per cent of the construction work is complete but the rest 30 per cent has been stalled due to the recurring protests.