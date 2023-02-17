'It's Human Nature' Says BJP's Temjen On Becoming A Phenomenon; Talks About Wife

Nagaland’s Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs Temjen Imna Along, famous for his witty sense of humour on several occasions through amusing social media posts speaking exclusively with Republic TV on becoming a phenomenon, said, “It's human nature.”

“When I went to Sunil Deodhar ji’s programme, People would have questioned who would be this individual with small eyes weighing over 100 kg and what would his wife look like cause obviously it's human nature. So everyone started surfing for my wife in the internet but they were unable to find her,” said the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leader, famous for his social media posts that often go viral.

When questioned whether he had found his wife, Temjen added “obviously.”

The viral video

Sharing Temjen’s video which went viral, Sunil Deodhar the National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had said, “Shri Temjen Imna Along ji speaking at My Home India's Hul Diwas Program.”

The leader’s recent viral post

Notably, the BJP minister recently tweeted a post to amuse his followers adding a dash of politics. The post showed Along participating in a tug-of-war competition, which he captioned as, "Stunts performed by professionals only. Don't imitate it without a photographer nearby. Disclaimer: Pic is not related to Nagaland Legislative Election in any way! (sic)," the minister captioned his tweet.”