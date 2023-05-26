It's Ironic: Telangana Guv Calls Out Oppn For Parliament Inaugural Boycott

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday slammed the Opposition parties for their decision to boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on Sunday. She claimed that the opposition does not want to endorse the grandness of our country. Soundararajan, who is also Lieutenant Governor Puducherry, called Sengol, which will be installed in the new Sansad Bhavan, a symbol of "good governance, neutrality and impartiality".

In an exclusive conversation with Republic, the Telangana Governor said, "It is ironic that states which do not respect the politicians in the respective states and not respect the constitutional heads of states are now shedding crocodile tears for the constitutional head of the country...These people also did not endorse our honourable President."

Soundararajan urged the Opposition to respect the mandate of the people. "People wanted them to go to Parliament. When they don't go for the inauguration then how can they go for the session? They don't want to endorse the grandness of our country," she said.

She also lambasted the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government in Tamil Nadu for boycotting the inauguration ceremony. "Everyone should be proud of it. It is very disheartening that the ruling party (DMK-led Tamil Nadu government) who is telling 'We are the custodians of Tamil culture' are boycotting," the 61-year-old said.

Targeting Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), Soundararajan said that she was not invited to the inauguration of the Assembly complex which was inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekar Rao.

"Telangana recently had a grand inauguration of the Assembly. They did not invite the governor. When the concerned people asked they said 'head of the state is only the chief minister and the governor is not an elected representative'," she said.

Soundararajan said the Sengol symbolises good governance, neutrality and impartiality. "Because our Prime Minister symbolises such a government, so he wants to bring that to the Parliament. It is Tamil Pride to Parliament. It is not only 'Tamil Pride', in our culture when good things are there in one state all other states also celebrate it," she said.