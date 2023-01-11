'It's Not Caste Census But Caste-based Survey': Bihar DyCM Tejashwi After Plea Filed In SC

After a petition was filed in the Supreme Court against Bihar's government's decision to conduct a caste survey, the state's deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that it is not a 'caste census but a caste-based census'. He said that the exercise will give more data about the financial condition of people.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said, "It is not a caste census but a caste-based survey. It will give data about the financial condition of people. If it is wrong then all types of counting be it of Hindus, Muslims, SC, ST and animals are wrong. It was unanimously passed in Assembly by all parties including Bharatiya Janata Party."

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader said that the real motive of the census is to know the ground reality. "This will tell us who is poor," he added.

Petition filed in SC against Bihar govt's move to conduct caste survey

A petition has been filed in Supreme Court against the Mahagathbandhan government's decision to conduct a caste survey in Bihar, contending that it was against the basic structure of the Constitution.

The public interest litigation (PIL), filed by advocate Barun Kumar Sinha, which is likely to be heard in the coming days, alleged that the Bihar government's notification was "discriminatory and unconstitutional".

The petition has sought quashing of the notification issued by the Bihar deputy secretary in respect of conducting a caste survey and to restrain the administration concerned from conducting the exercise.

According to the plea, the June 6 notification violated Article 14 of the Constitution of India, which provides for equality before the law and equal protection of the law. The PIL claimed that the notification was illegal, irrational, arbitrary and unconstitutional.

The Nitish government's ambitious caste survey began on January 7. The Bihar government had earlier approved a budgetary outlay of Rs 500 crore for the exercise.