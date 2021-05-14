'It's Spreading COVID-19 To Villages': Haryana CM Urges Farmers To Suspend Agitation

As farmers continue to agitate over the three Farm Laws, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar appealed to the community to suspend their dharnas for the time being given the COVID-19 situation in the country. Urging farmers to resume their protests once the COVID situation was under control, Khattar stated that those who were attending the protests were bringing back the virus to the interiors of their villages.

"A month ago, I had appealed to farmer leaders to suspend protest amid COVID-19 spread and resume after the situation is under control. Now, it has emerged that these dharnas have made a few villages hotspot as villagers travelled back and forth to protest sites," he said. "If they wish to restart these dharnas once the situation is under control, they are free to do so," PTI quoted Khattar as saying on Thursday in a conference.

Haryana reported 12,286 fresh infections on Thursday which took the total case count to 6,65,028. The state added 163 COVID-19 related deaths taking the cumulative toll to 6,238.

Rakesh Tikait on farmers' stir

Last week, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had addressed the ongoing farmers' stir saying that if he gets a 'guarantee' that the pandemic will end if farmers' protest is called off, he will do so. He also claimed that the farmers were helping the nation by allowing oxygen tankers to move towards Delhi by clearing one side of the highway.

"The farmers' protest is a parliamentary issue. We will not go back without our demands being met. Delhi is suffering because of COVID and we are helping them. If ending the protest will help to end COVID, we will end it. Give us this guarantee," said Tikait.

Farmers have been protesting at the Delhi borders since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.