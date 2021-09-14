The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Monday removed its top student leader K Fathima Thahiliya from the post of National Vice President of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) citing "grave indiscipline". Fathima was one of the leaders who had raised her voice against few male members of the party for alleged derogatory remarks against women. Earlier the party leadership had dissolved a committee of women student leaders citing the same reason. The President of Kerala's wing of Muslim Students Federation, PK Navas was even arrested for making a sexually coloured remark on women.

Apart from raising her voice against alleged vulgar remarks by the male members, Fathima had also stood against the IUML Kerala leadership's disciplinary action against MSF Haritha--the women's wing of the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) in the state. As per the statement issued in Chennai by IUML national president K M Khader Mohideen the action of her removal was taken over the recommendation of the party's Kerala state committee.

Allegations put forward by Fathima Thahiliya

Apart from alleging male leaders of passing derogatory remarks against women, the woman leader had purported the following allegations:

Thahiliya had said they did not get "natural justice".

Haritha activists had petitioned the State Women's Commission as the party leadership did not take any action against the male leaders who used derogatory language at them.

Women leaders, including herself, were facing severe character assassination on social media platforms for speaking up against the alleged vulgar remarks.

It is important to mention here that PK Navas, the state president of MSF, who was facing charges of using derogatory remarks against women members, had expressed regret over the incident however he was, as per earlier reports, granted bail from jail a few hours after the arrest. The women activists took a firm stand that they would withdraw the petition only after proper disciplinary action was taken against the leaders.

Women's wing dissolved for refusing to withdraw complain

Meanwhile, the IUML Kerala, an ally of the Congress, leadership had recently dissolved the state committee of Haritha for refusing to obey its demand to withdraw the complaint against male leaders, who allegedly used derogatory language against them during a state committee meeting held here a few months ago.

(With PTI inputs)