IUML's PK Kunhalikutty Claims, 'CAB Won't Stand In SC' After Filing Writ Plea Against CAB

IUML National General Secretary PK Kunhalikutty and other IUML leaders spoke exclusively to Republic TV after filing the writ petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Citizenship (Amendment Bill, 2019.)

PK Kunhalikutty said, "Our Constitution says Right to Everybody, not on the basis of religion, caste, creed or anything. Here, what is happening is, they are openly saying that there is no citizenship to a particular community, only on the basis of their religion. This won't stand in the court. It is totally against the basic constitution of our Constitution, that is why we filed a written petition and thought we'll bring to the notice to the uppermost court."

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have filed a writ petition against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in Supreme Court on Thursday. The Bill has been passed by both houses of the Parliament. Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal will represent them in Supreme Court.

In the writ plea which has been exclusively accessed by Republic TV, IUML has pleaded the SC to put an interim stay on the Bill and declare it as illegal and void. In the plea, IUML has said that CAB discriminates on the basis of religion and unreasonable and arbitrary classification of countries has been done. They have mentioned that other religious minorities in neighbouring countries have been excluded under the Bill without any reason and religion-based classification is violative of Article 14 of the constitution.

CAB passed in Rajya Sabha

On Wednesday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 (CAB) by a majority of 125-105 votes. This came after more than 40 MPs including P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibal, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Sanjay Raut, and Vaiko put forth their arguments either in favour or against the CAB. Some members including the Shiv Sena MPs walked out before the commencement of the voting process. Earlier on Monday, the Lower House of Parliament cleared the legislation with a landslide margin. Once the President gives his assent to the Bill, it will immediately come into operation.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill

The Bill seeks to provide citizenship to the minority communities namely Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan. This will be applicable to the members of these communities having arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. Moreover, they will not be considered as illegal migrants. Additionally, the mandatory residence period for naturalised citizenship for these communities would be reduced to 5 years. Several parties in the North East such as the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) have been vehemently opposed to this Bill. To ameliorate their concerns, the Centre has exempted a major part of the North East from the ambit of the CAB. The opposition contends that the Bill discriminates on the basis of religion, which might go against Article 14, which guarantees the right to equality.

