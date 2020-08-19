IUSSTF Announces Names Of 8 Teams From India, US Selected For Pursuing Research On COVID

Eight bi-national teams of researchers from India and the US have been selected for pursuing cutting-edge research in pathogenesis and disease management of COVID-19, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Science and Technology. The selected team of researchers will pursue a detailed research in the areas such as tracking SARS CoV-2 in washwater, immune coating, antiviral coating, disease detection mechanism, reverse genetics strategies and drug repurposing.

Eight teams to be awarded for conducting research in Coronavirus management by IUSSTF

Indo-US Science and Technology Forum (IUSSTF), an autonomous bilateral organisation funded by the governments of the US and India, has announced eight teams that would be honoured by the research award to promote engineering and innovation, technology, science with the help of substantive interaction among industry, academia and the government.

RREAD | Odisha: Naveen Patnaik Stresses Location-specific Strategy To Contain Spread Of COVID-19

READ | Sushant Death Case: Supreme Court Verdict On Rhea Chakraborty's Plea Likely Tomorrow

The Department of Science and Technology (DST) under the Ministry of Science and Technology, and the US Department of States are respective nodal departments.

The DST statement said that the main purpose of this Indo-US Science and Technology Forum is to act like a spur so that long-term scientific collaborations between India and the US via partnership among scientific institutions, individual scientists and the scientific community on a whole.

"The eight teams are among the best few who had submitted proposals in response to an invitation of proposals to harness the combined expertise of the Indian and US Science & Technology communities, facilitate partnerships between teams of Indian and US scientists and engineers currently engaged in COVID-related research, and leverage existing infrastructure from both countries to further advance the research and accelerate progress," the issued statement said.

The DST Secretary and IUSSTF India Co-Chair, Ashutosh Sharma said that an overwhelming response in a short time to the special call on COVID-19 demonstrates a wide spectrum of cooperation between India and the US from the basic studies on the behaviour of SARS-Cov-2 virus to its transmission to diagnostics and therapeutic approaches.

"Our existing strong cooperation in S&T on health, energy, artificial intelligence and so on also continues to bring value and attests to the importance of Indo-US collaborations in providing compelling solutions," Sharma added.

Jonathan Margolis, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Science, Space and Health, Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs, US Department of State, and IUSSTF US Co-Chair, said the United States and India were able to quickly mobilise, through IUSSTF, to support jointly developed innovations to fight Coronavirus.

READ | South Dakota Reports 83 COVID-19 Infections, One Death

READ | Jharkhand Reports 1,266 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 More Deaths