J&J Collaborates With Telangana-based Biological E to Produce COVID-19 Vaccine In India

Johnson & Johnson announced late on Tuesday that it is working with Biological E. Limited, a Telangana-based pharmaceutical company, to manufacture the J&J COVID vaccine in India. This news comes as a heartening development as India has been facing a shortage of vaccines in the country amid the devastating second wave of COVID-19, and the J&J vaccine has one notable advantage over those currently being used in India - it's a single-dose vaccine. At present India is carrying out the vaccination drives with Bharat Biotech-manufactured Covaxin, Serum Institute of India-manufactured Covishield along with the newly introduced Sputnik V which arrived this month in India from Russia.

"Johnson & Johnson is working with Biological E. Limited (Telangana-based pharmaceutical company) on manufacturing of Johnson COVID vaccine. We're working around clock to develop & broadly activate manufacturing capabilities to supply vaccine worldwide," Johnson & Johnson said in its statement.

This development assumes significance in the light of Niti Aayog member VK Paul's statement to fast-track the approval process to COVID-19 vaccines that have been approved by the US FDA or World Health Organisation. Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine has already been approved in the United States, the European Union and other nations including Thailand and South Africa.

"There should be no doubt that vaccine will be available for all as we move forward...Any vaccine that is approved by FDA, WHO can come to India. Import license will be granted within 1-2 days. No import license is pending," VK Paul said.

Last week the US Government had revealed it was looking for joint production of Johnson and Johnson’s COVID vaccine in India. Addressing a briefing on May 11, Daniel B Smith, Charge d’Affaires of the US Embassy, had said that there were some 'private-sector production talks' but was unsure as to when these plans will fructify.

About J&J's vaccine

The single-shot vaccine was approved by the FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization for vaccinating those 18 years of age and older in February 2021 - after Pfizer & Moderna's vaccine. The vaccine (Ad26.CoV2.S) is administered as one dose (0.5 ml) and will become efficacious about 28 days after inoculation. The vaccine has an 85.4% efficacy against severe disease and hospitalisation, 66.9% against symptomatic moderate and severe infection. The vaccine doses were briefly stopped from being administered in the US, EU after six cases reported blood clots, which was later categorised as “very rare” side effects. It has since been resumed.