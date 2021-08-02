J&J Still In Discussion With Indian Govt Over COVID Vaccine Indemnity Issue: Sources

The US-based pharmaceutical company Johnson and Johnson is still in talks with the Government of India over its COVID-19 vaccine said sources on Monday. This latest development comes after reports surfaced that the company has pulled its proposal seeking accelerated approval for conducting local trials in India. Earlier in April, Johnson and Johnson had informed that it was seeking approval to conduct a bridging clinical study of its sing;e-dose COVID vaccine Janssen in India.

Sources: J&J to not participate in single-side COVID vaccine trials

While informing that Johnson and Johnson is not going to participate in the trials for the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India, sources said that the US-based pharma company is also having discussions over indemnity with the government. In June, Johnson and Johnson's spokesperson had said that as per the recent announcement by the Drugs Controller General of India (DGCI), there is no longer a requirement to conduct bridging clinical studies of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

"We are in ongoing discussions with the Government of India and are exploring how best to accelerate our ability to deliver the Johnson and Johnson single dose COVID-19 vaccine to the people of India," the spokesperson said.

After Pfizer, Johnson and Johnson is the second company to withdraw applications for conducting vaccine trials in India.

Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine

Johnson and Johnson's 'Janssen Ad26.CoV2.S vaccine' which is a single-shot vaccine was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization in February 2021. The vaccine has been approved for all those aged 18 years and older.

As per the World Health Organisation, the Johnson and Johnson COVID vaccine has an efficacy of 85.4% against severe disease and hospitalisation which was observed 28 days after inoculation, and an efficacy of 66.9% against symptomatic moderate and severe infection. As of April 19, 2021, the Janssen vaccine is also found to be safe and effective in protecting people from extremely serious risks of Coronavirus infection, including death and hospitalization.

(Image: AP, PTI)