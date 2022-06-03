Last Updated:

J&K: 1 Jawan Killed, 2 Injured As Civil-hired Vehicle Explodes During Search Op In Shopian

One Army Jawan was martyred & two got injured in an explosion that took place in J&K's Shopian district when the security forces launched a cordon & search Ops.

In an unfortunate incident, one Army Jawan was martyred and two got injured in an explosion that took place on Friday, June 3, in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district when the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Patitohalan area. While moving towards the target area, the explosion took place in a civil-hired vehicle injuring three jawans.

Out of three soldiers, Naik Praveen was grievously injured in the explosion and was transferred to the Command Hospital in Udhampur where he later succumbed to his injuries. The treatment of the remaining two soldiers are still underway. 

Praveen who lost his life belonged to the Tehri Garhwal region of Uttarakhand and is survived by his wife and six-year-old son. After a wreath-laying ceremony at Udhampur by the security forces, the mortal remains of the soldier were taken to his native village. 

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande and all ranks of the Indian Army paid their last respects to the fallen soldier and offered their deepest condolences to the grieving family. 

7 Indian Army Soldiers Martyred In Vehicle Accident In Ladakh's Turtuk

On May 27, at least seven Army soldiers lost their lives in a vehicle accident in the Turtuk sector of Ladakh, and 19 others suffered serious injuries. The group of 26 soldiers was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif. As per the press release issued by the Indian Army, the driver lost control of the bus and it rolled down into a deep gorge. In connection to this, a FIR has been filed under Sections 279, 337, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code.

The forward location to which the soldiers were heading is on one of the northern-most motorable roads in the country, with Turtuk itself located just a couple of kilometers from the LoC, well north of Kargil and Leh and the NH1 that connects them from Srinagar. It comprises rocky and steep terrain and roads that are frequently under the mercy of the elements, though steadfastly maintained despite the odds by the BRO.

With the help of locals, Ladakh Police and Army started the relief and rescue operations that lasted for around 90 minutes in which 19 Army jawans were taken out from the deep gorge. As the injured were being taken out, a specialised team of doctors was rushed from Ladakh to 403 Field Hospital so that jawans can be given the best of the treatment.

