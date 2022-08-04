J&K: 1 Migrant Labourer Killed, 2 Injured In Grenade Attack By Terrorists In Pulwama

A migrant labourer was killed and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in the Gadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday, police said. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been initiated.

The terrorists lobbed a grenade at a tent housing labourers. The labourers were manufacturing cotton bedding, police said.

"Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of #Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

The deceased has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa in Bihar. The injured have been identified as Mohd Arif and Mohd Majbool, residents of Bihar's Rampur. Their condition is said to be stable.

Terrorists had escalated attacks on non-local labourers earlier this year but there was a break in such targeted killings for the last nearly two months.

The last such attack was reportedly on June 3 when a migrant labourer was killed and another was injured after terrorists shot at them in Budgam district. They were employed at a brick kiln in Chadoora village.

Three terrorists held in Kupwara

Earlier in the day, Security forces arrested three uncategorised terrorists in the Kupwara district and seized incriminating material including arms and ammunitions.

A preliminary probe suggests that the trio were tasked to carry out attacks in the Handwara area and case loss of life and injuries and disrupt peace, police said.

"Police along with the Army and the CRPF at a checkpoint established at Fruit Mandi Crossing Handwara intercepted three persons who on seeing the checking party tried to flee the spot but were apprehended," a police spokesman said.