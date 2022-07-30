J&K: 1 Terrorist Killed After Encounter With Security Forces In Baramulla; Search Underway

One terrorist was killed another one is still trapped in an encounter that broke out between the terrorists and the security forces on Saturday in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The encounter broke out in the early morning hours after a joint team of police and Indian Army troops received information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The encounter took place in the Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla.

It cordoned off the entire area after receiving the information following which the terrorists who were hiding started firing at the forces. In retaliation, the troops fired back and took down one terrorist. Tweeting about the same, the Kashmir Zone Police earlier this morning said, "Encounter has started at Wanigam Bala area of Baramulla district. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow."

Later, it confirmed the death of one terrorist.

While another terrorist is still trapped in the area, a search operation has been initiated for the same. No casualties or injuries have been reported among the forces and the civilians.

Two 'hybrid terrorists' arrested in J&K's Kupwara

Earlier on Friday, two 'hybrid terrorists' linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit were arrested by the Kupwara Police. The two terrorists identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan were found possessing huge amount of arms and ammunition which was later seized by the forces.

The seized weapons included at least four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds, and 10 hand grenades were recovered.

Prior to this, an encounter also broke out in the same district a few days back where an army soldier was said to have been injured.



Image: PTI