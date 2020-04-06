J&K: 109 Positive, 35,243 Under Surveillance; Entry To Gurez Banned

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday said that three new positive cases of novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), all from Kashmir division, have been reported thus taking the total number of positive cases in the UT to 109. Out of 109 positive cases, 103 are active positive, four have recovered and two have died. Of these, 85 cases are from Kashmir and 18 from the Jammu division.

To date, 35,243 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which includes 10,556 persons under home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 615 in hospital quarantine, 103 in hospital isolation and 17,506 under home surveillance. Besides, 6463 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period. To date, 1708 samples have been sent for testing of which 1583 have tested as negative, and 16 reports are awaited.

Entry into Gurez Valley banned

Meanwhile, the government imposed a ban on entry of people into Gurez valley as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Gurez-Bandipora road is presently closed for vehicular movement, as well as for movement on foot, in view of huge accumulation of snowfall at different spots. The DC, Bandipora, said that it has come to fore that people are embarking on travel by foot on Bandipora-Gurez road in violation of the instructions of the concerned authorities, thereby putting lives in risk.

238 out of 283 suspected patients discharged in Srinagar

Out of 283 suspected patients, 238 have been discharged and 24 positive patients who are under treatment are all recovering well. Dr. AG Ahanger said that the very first positive case, the lady who had travel history has been already discharged after recovery and is now under administrative quarantine. Regarding the positive case of a young food vendor, he said that his situation was serious at the time of admission but now he is recovering well.

Chattabal declared a containment zone

All entries and exits leading into and out of Chattabal area of Srinagar were Monday sealed. The sealing of the area comes in the wake of its declaration as containment zone after several cases of COVID-19 affected persons were reported therefrom. District Magistrate Srinagar Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary who issued an order in this regard Monday said the sealing of the area is aimed at preventing the spread of the coronavirus infection out of this area have reported several positive cases.

