J&K: 120-year-old Dholi Devi Gets COVID Shot; Encourages People To Get Vaccinated

As India continues to strive to vaccinate all the citizens against the COVID-19 pandemic, Dholi Devi of Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on May 17, got vaccinated at the age of 120 years. After this, Dholi Devi has become one of the oldest, who has got the jab of COVID vaccine. 120-year-old Dholi Devi is a resident of the Dudu subdivision of Udhampur district, J&K.

While speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, Dholi Devi said, "My name is Dholi Devi and 120 years is my age."

120-year-old Dholi Devi speaks to Republic after getting COVID vaccine jab

Meanwhile, Dholi Devi's great-grandson Chaman Lal said that her age is 120 years and she is my great grandmother. While informing that she got vaccinated on May 17 and has faced no problem, no fever, Chaman Lal said that she wants to say that everyone should get vaccinated. "We are thankful to the administration for setting the team here," he added.

Speaking about Dholi Devi, Udhampur's District Magistrate Indu Kanwal Chib spoke to Republic TV exclusively and said that this is J&K second such case. Before this, 90-year-old Thakri Devi of Udhampur's Kashira Panchayat had also got vaccinated. Indu Kanwal Chib said, "Allegedly, she is 120-year-old. I am extremely amazed to see people's enthusiasm to get themselves vaccinated against the pandemic."

Calling Dholi Devi an inspirational example, the District Magistrate said that if such a female, who might not be even aware of the effects and side effects of this vaccination can come forward for a COVID vaccine jab, then everyone else can also do the same."

COVID-19 situation in Jammu & Kashmir

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, J&K has so far recorded over 2,51,919 positive cases, out of which, 1,97,701 have successfully recovered and 3,293 have died. As per the latest reports from MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 3,967 new cases, 3,823 fresh recoveries and 71 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 50,925.

(Image: Republicworld.com, PTI)