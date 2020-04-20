J&K: 14 People Test COVID-19 Positive, Total Tally Of Positive Cases Reaches 368

Fourteen persons, all from Kashmir, were tested positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir on Monday, according to J&K government spokesperson. The total number of cases has reached 368 now; 313 in Kashmir and 55 in Jammu. Strict restrictions on the movement of people in Kashmir to contain the spread of coronavirus remained in force for the 33rd consecutive day on Monday, even as police arrested 93 persons in Handwara for defying the lockdown orders, officials said.

In the jurisdiction of police station Handwara, police have arrested 47 persons and seized one vehicle for defying government orders issued under u/s 144 CrPC. Similarly, the officials said, in the jurisdiction of Police Station Qalamabad, Police have arrested 09 persons for violating the government prohibitory orders, officials added. In the jurisdiction of Police Station Vilgam, police have arrested 21 persons and seized 05 vehicles for violating the restrictions.

Police arrest 16 in Kralgund, 4 vehicles seized

Similarly, in the jurisdiction of Police Station Kralgund, police have arrested 16 persons and seized 04 vehicles for defying the lockdown orders. Cases under relevant sections of the law have been registered against all of them and further investigation has been initiated, they said. Several persons have been arrested across the valley since the lockdown began as police has warned of strict action against those violating the restrictions imposed by the government in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Tight curbs are in place across the valley in view of the surge in the number of positive cases in Kashmir. The security forces have sealed off the main roads in the valley and erected barriers at several places to check the unwanted movement of the people.

The administration said essential services including healthcare personnel have been exempted from the restrictions.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 19 to contain the spread of the virus infection. The measures were taken after a 67-year-old woman from Khanyar area of the city, who had returned on 16 March from Saudi Arabia after performing Umrah, tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

