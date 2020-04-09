J&K: 184 Coronavirus Positive Cases; 43,798 Persons Under Observation

Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday said that till date 184 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 out of which 174 are active cases, six have recovered and four have died. According to the daily Media Bulletin on Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), out of 184 positive cases, 152 are from Kashmir and 32 from Jammu division.

Furthermore, till date, 43,798 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been put under surveillance which includes 8,157 persons under home quarantine including facilities operated by government, 478 in hospital quarantine, 174 in hospital isolation and 25,975 under home surveillance. Besides, 9,010 persons have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

The Bulletin said that till date test report of 2,649 samples has been received out of which 2465 are negative, and 184 are positive. Udhampur Administration launched E-Pass services for patients. The District Administration Udhampur has launched the E-Pass services for the patients who need curfew pass during the lockdown period.

READ | J&K: India Post Gears Up To Provide Essential Services To Citizens Amid Lockdown

READ | JJ&K, Ladakh Make Wearing Face Masks Mandatory

How to apply for E-Passes?

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Piyush Singla said that any patient who is in need of curfew pass can apply online on https://epassudhampur.nic.net.in for E-Pass from his/her mobile or computer.

Citizens need to enter the mobile number for registration on which an OTP shall be sent for authentication. The personal details of the patient must be entered and also Photo ID proof and the copy of the doctor's prescription should be included. To mitigate the sufferings due to COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the administration has reached out to poor and destitute in Jammu and Kashmir and released two months advance payment to 3.2 lakh pensioners in Kashmir division under Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS).

Several measures have been taken by the department to alleviate the sufferings of old aged people, physically challenged, women in distress and destitute reeling under COVID-19 lockdown. Besides two months advance pension of Rs 1,000 each for poor persons, which includes aged persons, widows and other economically backward people under ISSS, new pensions in favour of about 1.04 lakh people has been approved by the government.

READ | J61-year-old Woman In Jammu Succumbs To Coronavirus; Fourth Death In J&K

READ | JCOVID-19: 'Efforts Being Made To Increase Testing Capacity In Jammu And Kashmir'

(Image: PTI)