J&K: 2 Hizbul Terrorists Killed In Encounter In Anantnag; Arms & Ammunition Recovered

2 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists were gunned down by security forces in an encounter in J&K's Anantnag. Arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession.

In a massive success for Security forces, two terrorists were neutralised during a brief encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Anantnag area, informed Kashmir Zone Police. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the slain terrorists. Search operations are still going on in Anantnag's Shitipora and Bijbehara regions.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar informed that the terrorists gunned down have been identified as Ishfaq Ah Ganie resident of Chakwangund, Anantnag, and Yawar Ayub Dar, resident of Dogripora, Awantipora. Both were affiliated with the proscribed terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and were involved in several terror crimes.

On May 27, after an initial brief exchange of fire in Jammu and Kashmir, terrorists managed to escape from the encounter spot, informed Kashmir Zone Police. This came after Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF launched a joint cordon and search operation in the Gundpora Rampora area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district. However, the security forces are trying to track the terrorists across the Bandipora region.

Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police informed, "After initial brief #encounter during cordon & search operation in Gundpora Rampora area of Bandipora, terrorists managed to escape from the spot. However, our team (is) chasing them. Further details shall follow."

