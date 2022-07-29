J&K: 2 'hybrid' Terrorists Linked To LeT Arrested In Kupwara; Arms & Ammunition Recovered

Kupwara Police along with army personnel on Friday arrested two ‘hybrid terrorists’ linked to the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists have been identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan.

According to information shared by Kashmir Police, at least four pistols, eight pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades were recovered.

Taking to Twitter, the Kashmir Zone Police wrote, "Kupwara police and army arrested two hybrid terrorists identified as Talib Ahmad Sheikh of Laderwan Kupwara and Shameem Ahmad of Kawadi Laderwan Kupwara, affiliated with terrorist outfit LeT. 04 pistols, 08 pistol magazines, 130 pistol rounds and 10 hand grenades recovered."

Notably, on July 20, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai informed that the Central government has a zero tolerance policy against terrorism and the security situation and therefore, the security condition in the Kashmir Valley has improved significantly over the years. There has been a substantial decline in terror attacks from 417 in 2018 to 229 in 2021.