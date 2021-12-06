J&K: 2 Lashkar-e-Taiba Terrorists Arrested In Shopian; Incriminating Materials Recovered

As the mission to eliminate terrorism continues in India, the security forces on Sunday, December 5, arrested two active militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession. A First Information report (FIR) has been registered and further investigation is underway.

The Jammu and Kashmir police informed that they received input concerning the presence of an active militant and his close associate residing at Doomwani village near Rambi Ara.

The police along with 44 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) and 14Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a joint search operation in the area upon receiving information about a militant of proscribed terror outfit LeT present in the region.

As the police and SFs headed to the area, two suspects attempted to flee. But, both of them were arrested by the joint search parties. Two terrorists have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Gaine and Kifayat Ayoub Alie.

Also, Rs 2.9 lakh rupees in cash, incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including one Chinese pistol, one pistol magazine, two Chinese hand grenades, and eight pistol rounds were recovered from their possession.

About the suspects

Shahid Ah Ganai who is a resident of Dumbawain, Keegam in Shopian, had joined the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on October 8. His parents had filed a missing complaint to the police on October 14. While Kifayat Ayoob Allie who is a resident of Pinjora in Badgam District is a known overground worker.

On December 4, a Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was arrested in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir and arms and ammunition were recovered from his possession. The arrested suspect was identified as Ab Hameed Nath, a resident of Pethzanigam Beerwah, Budgam in central Kashmir, who was an active militant since February 2021.

Terrorists shoot traffic police officer in J&K

Earlier on December 1, a traffic police person was injured after terrorists fired upon him in the Rajouri Kadal area of downtown Srinagar. He has been shifted to a hospital. More details are awaited. According to sources, the injured cop has been identified as Mohammad Abdullah who was busy regulating traffic at Rajouri Kadal.

In early October, terrorists launched four attacks in 36 hours and killed five civilians in Srinagar and Bandipora. According to the sources, minority communities Sikh and Hindus were targeted in the Union Territory.

Image: PTI