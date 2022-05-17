J&K: 2 LeT Terrorist Associates Arrested In Budgam In Joint Ops; Arms & Ammunition Seized

In a joint operation, Jammu and Kashmir Police along with security forces on May 17 arrested two terrorist associates of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in central Kashmir's Budgam. The Jammu and Kashmir police further informed that the forces have also recovered explosive material and ammunition that includes a hand grenade, two pistol magazines and 15 AK-47s.

2 terrorist associates of LeT arrested in Budgam

"Police along with security forces arrested two terrorist associates of proscribed terror outfit LeT in Budgam. Incriminating materials, explosive material and ammunition including a hand grenade, 2 pistol magazines & 15 AK-47 rounds recovered from their possession," said J&K Police, reported ANI.

As per the sources, both the terrorists have been identified as Zahid Ahmad Sheikh and Sahil Bashir Dar. The J&K police have registered an FIR at Budgam Police Station and have initiated an investigation whereas Security forces have launched a search operation across the area.

LeT Terrorist apprehended in J&K's Rafiabad

J&K Police apprehended a LeT terrorist in the Rohama area of Rafiabad on the intervening night of May 13. The police have recovered arms and ammunition from the terrorist identified as Rizwan Shafi Lone.

Army’s 32 RR, PC Rafiabad, and 92 CRPFA launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) upon receiving input regarding the movement of an unidentified terrorist. On preliminary questioning, the individual revealed his identity as Rizwan Shafi Lone S/o Md Shafi Lone R/o Shougpora, Magam, Handwara. After a thorough search, one Pistol, one pistol magazine, and five rounds were recovered from him.

The police averted a major incident in North Kashmir with the arrest of the LeT terrorists, as Rizwan was assigned to plan an attack on security forces personnel and VIPs by his handlers sitting across the border. Earlier in the years 2017 and 2018, this individual was apprehended for stone-pelting and terrorism-related charges. He is learnt to be one of the most highly radicalised youth in the Valley.

