J&K: 2 LeT Terrorists Apprehended By Security Forces In Baramulla; Arms, Ammunition Seized

Security forces on July 30 apprehended two Lakshar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in the Rafiabad area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them.

On getting a tip-off about the presence of terrorists, the Indian Army, J&K Police and CRPF, in a joint operation, launched a search operation in the Vill Hadipora area.

On seeing the security forces, two individuals started running into orchards on either side of the road with a sense of panic and urgency. This suspicious movement was noticed by forces, who rushed to challenge both the individuals. During the pursuit, the security forces noticed that the men were carrying pistols.

"The individuals were loading their pistols and before these terrorists could point the pistols at SF after loading, they were nabbed by the security forces. Eventually, both the terrorists were apprehended with arms and ammunition," the police said in a statement.

The terrorists were identified as Tariq Wani and Ishfaq Ah Wani. Two pistols, two pistol magazines and 11 rounds were recovered from their possession.

The arrest of LeT terrorists deterred a major incident in northern Kashmir as they were assigned to plan an attack on security forces personnel and VIPs by their handlers sitting across the border, officials said. These individuals have been detained previously for stone pelting and on terrorism-related charges.



"Security forces constantly urge the youth of the Valley not to get carried away and refrain from coming under the influence of devious self-serving anti-national elements. These handlers from across the border are desperate to revive terrorism in the valley. They brainwash innocent youth and use them as puppets to fulfil their insidious treacherous goals in the name of religion," the statement said.

Militant killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla; 2 security personnel injured

An unidentified terrorist was killed and two security personnel were injured in an encounter in the Baramulla district on Saturday

The security forces had received a tip-off about the presence of terrorists at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district, following which a cordon and search operation was launched, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter when terrorists opened fied on the security forces, who in turn retaliated with gunfire.

The official said that the identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist was being ascertained.

Image: PTI