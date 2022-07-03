J&K: 2 LeT Terrorists Apprehended By Villagers In Tuksan; DGP, L-G Announce Cash Rewards

In a major breakthrough, two heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were apprehended by the local people of the Tuksan village in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police informed on Sunday. As per the latest reports, the two apprehended terrorists have been identified as Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain.

In addition to that, heavy arms and ammunition have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists thus averting a major attack in the valley. Speaking about the recovered items, the police have seized two AK-47 rifles, 7 grenades, and a pistol.

Tweeting about the same, the J&K Police on its Twitter handle shared the pictures of the terrorists and the recovered items. Furthermore, it has also lauded the brave villagers who took the step and managed to nab the terrorists.

Hats off to the courage of villagers of Tuksan, in #Reasi district . Two terrorists of #LeT apprehended by villagers with weapons; 2AK rifles, 7 #Grenades and a #Postol. DGP announces #reward of Rs 2 lakhs for villagers. pic.twitter.com/97u5nJgRhJ — Police Media Centre Jammu (@ZPHQJammu) July 3, 2022

In addition to this, the DGP has also announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for the villagers, informed ADGP Jammu. Following this, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also applauded the courage of the villagers further stating that "with this kind of determination shown by the villagers, the end days of terrorism is not far." He also announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for the villagers.

Arrested terrorists were in the most-wanted list

The two arrested terrorists Faizal Ahmed Dar and Talib Hussain were wanted for a long time. While Ahmed Dar is a categorised terrorist of Pulwama, Talib Hussain was the one behind the twin IED attacks in Rajouri and was absconding. As per the J&K police, the two were in constant touch with a Pakistani LeT handler Salman who directed them over the attacks.

On the other hand, Talib Hussain who was declared an absconder following the IED blasts was also in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan. He was involved in at least three cases of IED blasts in the Rajouri district besides civilian killings and grenade blasts.

Earlier, the Rajouri police had recovered a large number of IEDs and had busted a module of Let arresting two other terrorists. Notably, this comes at a time when the annual Amarnath Yatra is currently underway amid terror fears in Jammu.

