J&K: 2 LeT Terrorists Killed In An Encounter With Security Forces At Samboora Village

In a major success for security forces, two Lashkar e Toiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Awantipora, Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The 18-hour long gun battle took place in Samboora Village of the district in which 2 local terrorists got killed. The terrorists have been identified as—Aijaz Ahmed Reshi (resident of Samboora) and Sajad Ahmed Sofi (resident of Padgampoa, Awantipora).

Reshi became active, in May 2016, and was listed as a wanted Categorized LeT terrorist. Reshi was one of the longest surviving LeT Commanders of south Kashmir. “In Feb 2016, he was involved in transporting terrorists in a terror attack of EDI Pampore attack in which 8 soldiers of Army and CRPF got martyred. Reshi those days was an OGW of LeT,” DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh said in a press conference flanked by GoC Vitor Force Rishab Bali and Inspector General Police, Kashmir range, Vijay Kumar.

Huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

DGP Singh was quick to add that, in May 2016, Reshi joined LeT as its terror face in South Kashmir. In June 2016, in Frestabal Pampore, he carried an attack on the CRPF army convoy in which 8 CRPF jawans were martyred. In December 2016, in the Kadlabal area of Pampore, Reshi carried an attack on an army convoy in which 3 army jawans attained martyrdom.

Reshi was a recruiter and recruited some dreaded faces like Tasadaq Shah, Saqib Khanday, Rafiq Dar, and Adil Ahmed of Pampore. “All these 4 terrorists of LeT were later neutralized by security forces in south Kashmir only,” said DGP Singh.

Soon after the abrogation of Article 370, “in order to disturb normal life, Reshi used to past threat poster of LeT in Awantipoa and Pulwama district of South Kashmir,” said DGP Singh.

Another terrorist killed in this encounter is Sajad Sofi. He too was involved in threatening cases in Padgampora, Samboora, and Pampore area. Huge cache of arms and ammunition that includes 1918 rounds of AK 47, 2 grenades, 1 UBGL thrower, 4 UBGL grenades, 5 Gelatin sticks, 1 crude pipe bomb, half gunny bag of Ammonium Nitrate substance, 03 code sheets, and Rs 5400 were recovered from the encounter site.

(Image credits: PTI)