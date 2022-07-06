J&K: 2 Local Terrorists Surrender To Security Forces During Encounter Operation In Kulgam

In a bid to thwart terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, security forces on Wednesday, July 06 launched an encounter operation against terrorists in the Hadigam area of J&K's Kulgam district. Notably, in this encounter operation, two terrorists surrendered to the security forces.

According to Jammu and Kashmir police, in a joint operation of J&K police and other security forces, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early morning of Wednesday in the Hadigam area of J&K's Kulgam district. The terrorists trapped in the encounter have been reported to be locals and accordingly, appeals were made by their families and police urging them to surrender to the security forces and join the mainstream. It is after their appeals that the two trapped local terrorists surrendered themselves to the Jammu and Kashmir police. J&K police also confirmed the same.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered from the possession of the terrorists, J&K police reported. "During the encounter, 02 local terrorists surrendered on the appeal of their parents and police. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered," Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

It is pertinent to mention that J&K police along with other security forces have time and again urged the local terrorists in the Union Territory to leave the path of terrorism which only leads to destruction and join the mainstream. Notably, last year IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar also urged the local terrorist to lay down their weapons and surrender to the security forces. IGP Kumar stated, "The security personnel involved in the anti-terror operation preferred that the local terrorist should join the mainstream." He also ensured the local terrorists that upon their surrender, the security forces would receive them with dignity and help them to join the mainstream.