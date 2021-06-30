J&K: 2 Terrorists Eliminated In Kulgam Encounter, Suspected To Be From Lashkar-e-Toiba

On Wednesday, June 30, in an encounter at Kulgam, two unidentified terrorists have been neutralised by the J&K police. The encounter operation was carried out by the J&K police, Special Operation Groups (SOG) of Kulgam and the Indian Army Unit.

According to sources the terrorists might belong to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group. Also, one terrorist has surrendered during the encounter, on which an official confirmation is yet to be received.

Top LeT Commander killed in Srinagar encounter

On June 28, the Srinagar encounter ended after 12 hours. After the encounter, the bodies of top LeT commander Nadeem Abrara along with a foreign terrorist were recovered. As per sources, the foreign terrorists and Abrar were planning to attack the highway and had also come for weapons. During the Srinagar encounter operation, an assistant commandant, sub-inspector and one jawan of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were injured.

Abrar was involved in several killings including the killing of territorial army persons and CRPF personnel. For the past 6 months, three FPs have been neutralised, two in North Kashmir and one in Srinagar.

On June 21, three terrorists, including a commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) involved in the killing of policemen and civilians, were killed in an overnight gunfight with security forces in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district. The police said that the encounter started after J&K police, Army, and Paramilitary CRPF launched a joint cordon-and-search-operation (CASO) in Gund Brath, Sopore, following specific input about the presence of militants in the area. One of the terrorists was found to be a Pakistani.

IGP Kashmir on J&K terror encounters

In early May, IGP Kashmir Zone, Vijay Kumar informed on the foreign terrorist threat in J&K, “This year, so far only one foreign terrorist was neutralized and that too in Sopore, North Kashmir, although JKP is after foreign terrorists too".

He had stated, There were six active terrorists in Srinagar of which one was recently killed in a Kokernag (Anantnag) gunfight. Now, there are five local terrorists and a network of hardcore 20-25 OGWs active in Srinagar, who would either be killed or apprehended soon".

(Image credit: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)