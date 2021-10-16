J&K: 2 Terrorists Including LeT Commander Umar Mustaq Khandey Killed In Pampore Encounter

Two terrorists including top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Umar Mustaq Khandey have been neutralised by security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K) Awantipora sector. On Saturday morning, an encounter broke out in the Drangbal area of Pampore, Awantipora after security forces launched counter operations to nab terrorists holed up inside a three-storeyed concrete building. IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had informed that Umar Mustaq Khandey, one of the top LeT commanders, had been trapped during the encounter.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar had said, "Operation is getting delayed as it is a three-storeyed concrete building. The operation is still underway and fire is coming from inside. After October 8, 11 terrorists were killed in nine encounters so far. Two terrorists are trapped and will be killed soon."

Two terorists killed in Pampore

After nearly an 8-hour long operation, security forces in J&K managed to annihilate two terrorists including Khandey. The LeT operative was involved in the killing of two police personnel at Srinagar's Baghat region and was also part of other terror crimes in J&K. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, were recovered after the encounter.

"LeT terrorist Umar Mustaq Khandey who martyred our 2 colleagues SgCT Mohd Yousf & Ct Suhail Ah in Baghat, Srinagar while they were having tea, neutralised in Drangbal, Pampore. Amongst various other crimes of the terrorists, this stands out as most unforgivable," Kashmir Zone Police said in an official statement.

The second terrorist who was killed in the encounter has been identified as Shaheed Khurshid. The terrorist was involved in recent civilian killings in Srinagar. J&K DGP Dilbag Singh told Republic TV, "These 2 terrorists of Srinagar city and 1 terrorist of Ganderbal have been killed in recent encounters. Now two terrorists of Srinagar city namely Mehran and Wasim are left. We have neutralised 3 out of 5 terrorists of Srinagar within less than 24 hours." As per the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the search is ongoing and further details are awaited.

13 terrorists killed in 9 encounters after civilian killings. We have neutralised 3 out of 5 terrorists of Srinagar City within less than 24 hours: IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar pic.twitter.com/45sG5s8hj2 — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

(With Agency Inputs)